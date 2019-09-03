How to Design an Upscale Wine Room





Here’s how to design the perfect wine room…

Wherever you choose to store your wine, the key is to keep the space at 55 degrees Fahrenheit and about 70 percent humidity.

From traditional wooden to contemporary stainless steel racks, there are countless display styles to choose from.

You don’t want your wine room to look empty, but you’ll also need space to make additions as you wait for each bottle to reach its peak.

A tasting area inside or near your wine room is a thoughtful feature that comes in handy when entertaining.