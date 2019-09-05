3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Buy

Purchasing a home might mean some lifestyle changes for you and your family. Before jumping in with both feet, ask yourself these questions or discuss them with your real estate agent.

How might your family change in the next few years?

When shopping for a property, it pays to think about your needs now, as well as down the road. Is there a possibility your family might expand and require more bedrooms? Maybe you have older children who expect to move out soon. And while you might have the energy to run up and down multiple flights of stairs now, will you still want to in a decade? Thinking about these things can help you find the perfect dream home that meets your immediate and future requirements.

What maintenance tasks are you willing to undertake?

While luxury elements like swimming pools and manicured gardens may be stunning to look at and spend time in, they also require a lot of work, or at least the hiring of somebody to do that work for you. If you don’t think the payoff will be worth it after several years, you might prefer a townhome or condo that requires less upkeep.

Content Square 1.

What do you value?

A key idea—especially when it comes to choosing a neighbourhood—is the idea of personal and family values. It’s easy to get swept up in the aesthetics of luxury properties, but don’t forget that your life will be shaped by the community you live in and the activities that happen in your home. Value making new friendships? Consider buying in a building or neighbourhood with plenty of collective activities. Value spending time outdoors with the family? Look for areas near parks, beaches or hiking trails.