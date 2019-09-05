Autumn-Themed Staging Tricks to Help You Sell

As the cooler season sweeps in, a whole new crop of homes goes up for sale, maybe even yours! But when it comes to staging, gone are the days of staging luxury homes with palm fronds and artful, ocean-inspired vignettes. The good news? The autumn puts luxury in a whole new light. For maximum upscale coziness, try these tricks.

Prep for a cozy fire. Have a grand fireplace in your home? Play this up for buyers. Place some oversized candles on the mantle or some birch sticks in a basket. Make buyers imagine curling up against the looming winter in their very own space.

Accessorize with upscale fall colours. Just because it’s not summer, doesn’t mean you can’t still stage using greenery or elements of nature. For fall and winter, consider deeper, richer colours that evoke the forests of the Pacific Northwest, such as pine, moss and earth.

Use seasonal botanicals. You can still stage your home with botanicals or natural elements, even if they’re not the tropical palms or pastel blossoms of warmer seasons. Instead, try fragrant pine or fir boughs, or oversized bouquets of wheat or pampas grass.

Switch up your textiles. What’s more inviting than an extravagant bedroom adorned with cozy fur throws? Arguably nothing! Swap out your summer linens for blankets and cushions made from mohair or cable-knit. Let your buyers feel the warmth, no matter what the weather outside is like!