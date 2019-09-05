How to Elevate Your Closets for the Modern Buyer

Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
Content from
{ "homeurl": "https://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 1, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "https://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 1, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "300px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 100 } }

How to Elevate Your Closets for the Modern Buyer

0 comments

How to Elevate Your Closets for the Modern Buyer
Share This Post Now!

There are some things that modern buyers just don’t want to compromise on, and a stunning master retreat complete with a walk-in-closet is usually one of them. If you’re prepping a property for sale and really want to give your bedroom closets an edge, try these tips to make them seem truly indulgent as well as functional.

Choose a range of storage styles. A variety of options for hanging and storing clothing is not only practical, but also provides visual interest. A mix of short and tall rails for hanging, open and closed shelving is often the best solution. Don’t forget to leave some feature shelves for those items that are display-worthy.

Provide seating. A true luxury walk-in closet calls for a reminder that it’s good to sit for a moment. Whether it’s sitting back on plush material to admire a new outfit or resting as you take off a pair of stilettos at the end of the day, seating in a walk-in-closet is a great feature if you have the space. This can range from a love seat or chaise lounge for larger spaces, to a simple velvet or fur-covered ottoman for smaller ones.

Mirrors and lighting are key. A full-length mirror in a closet or dressing room is a fantastic idea. Not only does it provide a place for one to admire their outfit, but it can make a small closet seem larger. Lighting is also crucial when designing a truly luxurious walk-in. Opt for lighting that’s warm, yet bright enough to see everything in the space. Inner-drawer lighting can be helpful too, especially for more delicate items, like jewellery or cufflinks.

That extra touch. With all the functional and stylistic elements in place, it’s time for a few extra upscale touches. Consider a splash of designer wallpaper or a luxurious rug underfoot. High-end hardware or light fixtures—even a chandelier—can help pull the space together too.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View Cart Checkout Continue Shopping
192.168.100.55