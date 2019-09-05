Want to Sell Your Home As-Is? Consider These Tips

Before putting your house on the market, it’s often best to make necessary repairs and consider doing upgrades, especially if the home is in bad shape. However, some homeowners opt to sell their house “as-is” for financial or other reasons.

Selling your home without fixing it up first presents potential challenges, but it could also be a good thing. It all depends on your approach to selling it. Here are six essential tips to help make the sale a smooth transition:

Flexibility Is the Name of the Game

Flexibility is essential when you decide to sell a house as-is. You’re asking buyers to purchase your property without making any changes to it. There may be serious problems that need to be corrected, so being flexible is in your best interest.

Content Square 1.

In situations like this, people are looking to purchase a house inexpensively. For this reason, it’s unlikely that you’re going to find a buyer willing to pay the exact price you’re looking for. However, you always have the ability to negotiate to try to get a higher price.

Don’t Be Afraid to Make Some Necessary Repairs

In certain situations, it may become incredibly difficult to sell your house without making any repairs. Sure, you’d love to sell the place as-is, but if it needs extensive fixes like a new roof or foundation, it’s sometimes best to give in and do certain upgrades to have a better shot at selling your home.

Know How Much Certain Repairs Will Cost

Even if you never intend to make any repairs, it certainly doesn’t hurt to know how much it’ll cost to fix some of the issues plaguing your home. This is important information you can pass along to potential buyers. For example, if a prospect asks how much it’ll cost to replace your old roof, you can provide an estimate from a local roofing company.

Content Square 2.

Openness and Honesty Is the Best Policy

Always be transparent with potential buyers about issues with your home. It’s best to disclose everything to potential buyers right away because if they’re serious about purchasing your house, they’ll find out about existing problems as soon as they have the home inspected.

However, by the time homebuyers have your property inspected, they may get upset if they believe you tried to hide something from them. If the repairs needed for your home are too major, they’ll walk away from the deal anyway—so always be upfront about these issues.

Ask Your Buyers to Pay a Fair Price

It may seem obvious, but asking for a fair price is going to be critical to your success. If you try to sell your home for too high a price, many prospects will be turned off. Potential buyers might not even bother looking at your house if the price is set too high.

Content Square 3.

Instead, when selling your home as-is, try not to get too greedy. Remember, the competition is thick and there are plenty of other homes for sale. Be sure to work with a real estate agent, as an experienced professional can come up with a fair asking price based on the condition of your home and local market conditions.

Source: Wendy Dessler/RISMedia’s Housecall