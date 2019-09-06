Getting a Custom Home? Here’s How to Get the Strongest Roof

Homeowners investing in a custom-built home have the unique opportunity to pick and choose how their homes are built and what materials they’ll be made of. When building a new home, homeowners must invest in durable customized roofs that are made of high-quality construction materials and utilize the most advanced building techniques.

Use the following four tips to construct the best roof for a custom-made home:

Use High-Quality Materials

When designing a custom home, it’s important to ensure only high-quality roofing materials are used. As the quality of one’s roofing materials will affect its longevity, homeowners should choose the most durable roofing options. According to experts, the best roofing material tends to be clay as it lasts longer than traditional concrete roofing tile. Homeowners searching for something less expensive can consider using fiber cement composite material in their roofing.

Invest in the Latest Roofing Structural Tech

Trusses are another important element in a roof’s construction. These trusses are designed to transfer the weight of a roof onto the home’s load-bearing walls. Homeowners can guarantee their custom homes are well-constructed by using quality roof trusses that are made-to-measure for any custom-made home. In addition to protecting the home, trusses comply with building codes and are designed to fit the shape of any roof.

Consider Metal Roofing

Metal roofing is another popular option to consider for new homes. Though each type of metal differs, homeowners should consider this material for their roofing needs as it’s higher in quality overall. As most metal roofs last up to 70 years, their longevity is unmatched compared to traditional roofing materials that had a life expectancy of up to 20 years. Additionally, metal roofs tend to be far more durable as they reportedly can withstand winds of up to 140 mph.

Consult With an Architect

When researching the best choices for new roofing, homeowners should be sure to consult with an architect as well. This is especially important for custom-made homes that are being built from scratch. As some types of roofs are better suited to specific types of designs, it’s best to have contractors and architects work alongside one another to ensure that the right decision is made regarding what roofing material and style to use.

The stronger the roof, the more structurally sound the home will be. Be sure to take the above information into consideration when designing your new custom-built home.

Meghan Belnap is a freelance writer who enjoys spending time with her family.