How to Finish the Year Strong

What you do now will determine how you close out this year and kick-start next year. As we head into the fourth quarter, the time is now to put actions in place that will help you hit your goals, finish this year strong and start next on amazing footing.

Let’s take a look at four ways you can put that in motion!

First, close those circles. When you have unfinished projects and things in your life, it zaps your energy and robs you of bandwidth you need to accomplish big things. Like that junk drawer in the kitchen that tugs at your energy every time you walk by it—we have things in our business life that do the same thing. This week take the Warren Buffett approach and choose 1-3 things that are tugging at you and knock them off the to-do list. When you do, you’ll have a sense of accomplishment that will boost your energy, rather than drain it.

Second, do a tech checkup. Top producers understand that tech tools are literally powering their real estate businesses. From apps to CRMs to virtual staging and photography tools, learn what tools your competitors are using to help them soar past their competition.

Third, build your listing inventory. Seriously, I can’t urge you strongly enough to put all systems in place to build your listing inventory. I get that inventory is tight across the country. In fact, it’s one of the top concerns I hear from both agents and brokers. Having the right skills and lead sources to take more listings is key.

Fourth, make those calls. To build your listing inventory before the new year, you’re going to have to put in the prospecting time. I recommend you set aside at least one hour every other day to pick up the phone and make those calls. You can call lead sources such as FSBOs and Expireds, and also your sphere of influence—friends, family, colleagues, acquaintances. Strike up that real estate conversation. You may want to offer something of value such as a Home Value Report or a Neighborhood Market Report. We’ve got dialogues for just about every lead source opportunity there is in our classroom—check them out today and hit the phones.

These are great habits and strategies to put in place every month that will help you create a success track that you can stick to! You can do this! We’re here to help.

