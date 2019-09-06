International Real Estate: Steps to Making a Global Move

If you’re a new agent, having an international real estate presence can seriously step up your housing game. But where to begin? Use some time this weekend to brainstorm the following steps to get you started.

Choose an area. When looking to expand your reach internationally, stay focused and start “small” by choosing one area of interest, say China or Canada.

Look into specialized training. There are designated courses, like the National Association of REALTORS’® Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), that can offer groundwork for becoming a specialist in international real estate, and add an extra reason that international buyers should want to work with you.

Affiliate. Instead of trying to build internationally from scratch, look into finding an affiliated brand already thriving internationally, and see about joining their international team.

Network. You’re already networking in your sphere. Now, it’s time to build a new sphere. Look into networking events in your area of interest and head there—even if it means a long flight—in order to forge strong relationships with real estate professionals who may be able to offer a referral.

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. RISMedia is the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information. Email Zoe your real estate news ideas at Zoe@rismedia.com.