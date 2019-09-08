Propertybase Partners With API Nation to Further Software Integrations

Propertybase, a leading global real estate platform, announced a partnership with the software integration experts at API Nation. The move continues Propertybase’s already established commitment to providing the industry and its more than 2,000 brokerages with fully-integrated software that simplifies the business of real estate, eliminating the technology silos that so many brokerages and agents face.

With an abundance of connected applications and built-in workflows, API Nation is real estate’s only purpose-built integration solution.

“Propertybase is already one of the most robust and widely used platforms on the market and we’re thrilled to partner with API Nation to further our integrations,” states Rocky Rankin, senior director of Product Management at Propertybase. “This opportunity is advantageous for our customers to sync their favorite software with our open API and bridge technological inefficiencies.”

The partnership guarantees that Propertybase third-party applications will be effectively supported and deployed, while affording Propertybase the freedom to expand and optimize their already wide array of core product features. The first major integration phase will kick off this month to ensure seamless compatibility with Quickbooks®, Google™ contacts, Google Calendar™ and Gmail™.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Propertybase and providing their clients with robust integrations at the push of a button,” says Michael Davidovich, CEO, API Nation. “Our teams share the belief that real estate brokers, agents and consumers thrive by working in completely connected and tightly integrated systems, making this partnership a perfect match.”

For more information, please visit www.propertybase.com.