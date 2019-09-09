Real Estate Technology Institute (RETI.us) Launches Industry-First CRM Generator

The Real Estate Technology Institute/RETI.us has launched the industry’s first CRM Generator to answer the No. 1 question asked in real estate: “What is the best CRM?”

“These days a CRM is vital to succeeding in real estate, but choosing the one that best fits your business’ needs is a confusing and time-consuming process. There is no one-size-fits-all solution and until now, no place you could go to get detailed and unbiased information to help you make the right decision,” says Craig Grant, CEO of RETI.

To solve this, the RETI team worked directly with the top CRM providers in the industry to create the CRM Generator, which has the most comprehensive database of features, tools and system integrations that each vendor offers.

The CRM Generator works by asking a set of questions about a user’s existing tools, desired services and integrations, etc., and it then returns a ranked list of the CRM vendors based on their specific needs.

“Our team created the CRM Generator to help streamline the vendor vetting process. In just a few clicks, you get a ranking of the top CRMs based on your unique needs plus get access to webinars, detailed information and even set up appointments with your favorite vendors in just a few minutes,” says Warren Dow of RETI.

To complement the new tool, RETI.us relaunched its on-demand learning library with a new innovative design, over 1,000 instructional videos, articles, product reviews, webinars, tools, and more. RETI.us now offers white-labeled versions to company and association partners and sponsored advertising opportunities for industry vendors.

For more information, please visit RETI.us.