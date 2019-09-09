ShowingTime Acquires Centralized Showing Service, Accelerating Its Growth With Enhanced Offerings to Expanded Audience

ShowingTime has announced it has acquired Centralized Showing Service to better serve the needs of clients in the residential real estate industry. The two established companies bring together a combined 43 years of experience helping real estate professionals and their clients use technology to efficiently manage showings and feedback, while also providing market reports, recruiting tools and other software products. The companies’ offerings are used in the U.S. and Canada by associations/multiple listing services, offices, brokers, teams, agents, buyers and sellers.

“Our executive leadership team is confident that this acquisition will enable us to leverage our two platforms to best serve the needs of clients now and in the future,” says ShowingTime Founder and CEO Scott Woodard. “We’ll continue investing in research and development to provide innovative, streamlined products and solutions to the residential real estate industry.”

“We are excited about this opportunity to join ShowingTime,” says Centralized Showing Service President and Owner Bob Faherty. “Our clients will have access to technology-rich products that blend the best features of both companies’ offerings and equip them to serve their clients even more efficiently.”

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.showingtime.com.