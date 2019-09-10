Long & Foster Reaches Milestone in MoxiPresent

Long & Foster Real Estate has reached a milestone with its interactive presentation tool, MoxiPresent, the company has announced. On September 5, the brokerage’s 100,000th presentation was created in MoxiPresent, which has been a company-provided resource for all Long & Foster associates for the past five years.

The success of the combination presentation-and-comparative market analysis (CMA) solution has grown steadily since then, with Long & Foster investing in the tech company behind MoxiPresent in 2015. The brokerage became a part-owner of the Seattle-based start-up, enabling its agents to have access to the latest and most valuable real estate technology. For Long & Foster associates, this partnership ensures their ongoing use of state-of-the-art technology like MoxiEngage (a productivity and CRM solution), Promote (a simplified social media advertising solution) and MoxiPresent.

For the brokerage’s clients, it helps simplify the buying and through MoxiPresent presentations, consumers learn the process of working with a Long & Foster REALTOR®. They also get comprehensive and interactive CMAs that enable them to better understand the market dynamics in their area. Similarly, transactions coordinated through MoxiEngage are seamlessly managed, helping ensure client success throughout the selling process and helps them remain informed throughout their entire transaction, from listing to sale.

MoxiPresent is an industry-leading, easy-to-use presentation builder that can be used to create CMAs, as well as listing presentations, buying presentations, neighborhood tours, relocation presentations, and more. Agents can use pre-made templates, provided to them by Long & Foster, or the simple page builder to create engaging presentations that drive business. Within MoxiPresent’s easy-to-use platform, Long & Foster agents can also build auto-updating CMAs with real-time MLS data, the company stated.

“I frequently compete with top agents for listings. Home sellers are impressed with the data-driven, yet visually rich and professional MoxiPresent presentations. It’s easy to understand and provides the best foundation to create a pricing strategy my seller can accept with confidence,” says Pam Diemer, an agent in Long & Foster’s Grove office in Richmond, Va., and one of the firm’s top MoxiPresent users.

Daren Sautter, Long & Foster’s top MoxiPresent user—creating over 1,300 presentations to date—had similar feedback on the engaging system.

“Last year, I sold 130 homes, and I attribute at least half of those to MoxiPresent,” says Sautter, an agent in Long & Foster’s Cherry Hill/Haddonfield office in Cherry Hill, N.J. “MoxiPresent helps us educate our consumers, so they have a better understanding of the home-selling and home-buying process.”

For more information, please visit LongandFoster.com.