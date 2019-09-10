Stay Safer With SentriKey

NAR PULSE—The new SentriKey app gives REALTORS® an innovative way to make home showings more secure with the Agent Safety Feature. It automatically and discreetly alerts emergency contacts when your agents don’t feel safe or can’t confirm that they are. SentriLock is NAR’s official lockbox solution.

Join the REACH Insight Panel, Earn With MVP

Join the REACH Insight Panel by September 15 and demo one (or all!) products from 2019 REACH Companies to receive exclusive discounts and offers, valued at $1,500. Act now with NAR’s Member Value Plus (MVP) Program!

Spread the Word: It’s FREE! Financial Webinar for Your Agents

NAR’s Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness is proud to announce the new Financial Source Webinar Series. This resource is designed for all agents with different financial backgrounds. Encourage your agents to register for the October 10 webinar to discover tips on financial planning for your succession/exit strategy.