12 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Agents, Teams Among San Diego Business Journal’s 2019 Sales Leaders

The San Diego Business Journal has unveiled its list of the county’s top residential real estate agents and teams ranked by sales volume for the first six months of 2019, and 12 are from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, the brokerage announced recently. In addition, the company itself placed No. 2 for the same time period, with a total local sales volume of $1.48 billion.

“It’s no surprise that our agents are so well-represented on this annual list, recognizing the power players who drive the residential market,” says Mary Lee Blaylock, president and CEO. “Their hard work, integrity, winning attitude and ability to surpass the expectations of their clients is what makes them leaders—not just within our company, but in the San Diego County market. I am honored to salute them for this well-deserved recognition.”

The teams, agents, branch offices, sales volume and number of units sold are as follows, ranked by placement on the list, with data compiled by Trendgraphix:

Teams

4 – Greg Noonan & Associates , La Jolla, $66.79 million, 25 units sold

, La Jolla, $66.79 million, 25 units sold 6 – Team Cairncross , La Jolla, $50.789 million, 24 units sold

, La Jolla, $50.789 million, 24 units sold 7 – Maxine & Marti Gellens , La Jolla, $50.764 million, 31 units sold

, La Jolla, $50.764 million, 31 units sold 9 – Gregg Neuman , San Diego Downtown, $45.251 million, 63 units sold

, San Diego Downtown, $45.251 million, 63 units sold 14 – The Clements Group , Coronado, $31.14 million, 19 units sold

, Coronado, $31.14 million, 19 units sold 23 – Lucy Kelts , Rancho Santa Fe, $26.032 million, 9 units sold

, Rancho Santa Fe, $26.032 million, 9 units sold 29 – Eric & Peggy Chodorow , La Jolla, $22.875 million, 11 units sold

, La Jolla, $22.875 million, 11 units sold 30 – Susana Corrigan & Patty Cohen , La Jolla, $22.836 million, 12 units sold

, La Jolla, $22.836 million, 12 units sold 35 – The Koop Group, Coronado, $21.675 million, 6 units sold



Individual Agents

19 – Suzanne Sette , La Jolla, $24.427 million, 8 units sold

, La Jolla, $24.427 million, 8 units sold 20 – James Jam , Olivenhain, $23.599 million, 17 units sold

, Olivenhain, $23.599 million, 17 units sold 41 – Suzanne Kropf, Rancho Bernardo, $18.959 million, 20 units sold

For more information, please visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.