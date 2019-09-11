4 Simple DIY Projects for a Healthier Home

All the green smoothies and exercise in the world won’t keep your body healthy if you’re living in a contaminated environment. In order to help keep your body happy and thriving, try these four quick and easy DIY projects to improve your home’s health.

Inspect for Mold

Mold spores are everywhere, but when living in your house, they can give you pesky allergies or endanger your life.

To ensure your home doesn’t have any dangerous mold growth, do a walk-through and know where to look. Mold loves humid, damp areas. This means your bathroom, washing machine, kitchen, attic and basement are prime real estate for all types of mold.

If you spot a suspicious area, use an at-home mold testing kit to determine if it’s harmful. Certain types of mold (like black mold) require professional remediation, so don’t try to remove it yourself. However, you can treat most molds with a bleach solution, proper drainage and a dehumidifier. Just make sure you’re on the lookout to keep your home safe.

Install a Smart Thermostat

Smart thermostats do so much for your home. Not only do they help you save money on energy, but they can also monitor your air quality. Smart thermostats like Nest’s send an alert to your smartphone if it notices air problems. That way, you can make the necessary changes to breathe better. Installation of most smart thermostat models is relatively simple. Just make sure the product is compatible with your home, and follow the instructions carefully.

Change Air Filters

If you have an HVAC unit, you have air filters. These hardworking filters sift out impurities in the air so that they don’t wind up in your lungs. If you’re super sensitive and live with furry friends, replace your air filters every month or two. If you don’t use the heating and cooling system often, you can stretch that to twice per year. You could also purchase air purifiers for your home to keep pollutants down.

Dust and Vacuum

Sorry to add to your chore list, but keeping a clean home is essential to your health. Dust doesn’t just look dingy; it’s made of pet dander, human skin cells, dirt, grime, pollen and a lot more icky stuff that causes all sorts of health issues.

Do your lungs, eyes, sinuses, ears and immune system a favor by getting yourself a wool duster or disposable duster product. Then, run your duster along the backside of appliances, the tops of ceiling fans, under furniture and other places large collections of dust might be hiding. Once you see how dirty your duster gets, you’ll be glad everything you picked up isn’t floating around in the air anymore. Finish by vacuuming all the carpets in your house to remove more dust and other particles.

Staying healthy is a 360-degree endeavor requiring you to mind what you put in, on and around your body. Follow these tips to tackle an essential part of home health and add to your overall well-being.

Source: Fatima Puri/RISMedia’s Housecall