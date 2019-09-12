CEO Exchange Highlights: Stacking the Tech

(Above, L to R) Sam DeBord, Real Estate Standards Organization; Marc Gould, National Association of REALTORS®; (Below, L to R) Chao Cheng-Shorland, ShelterZoom; Richard Haggerty, Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®; Rebecca Jensen, Midwest Real Estate Data
Convenience. Expediency. Privacy. Consumers have spoken. Is your brokerage responding?
RISMedia’s 30th Annual Real Estate CEO Exchange, “Vision 2020: Building a Future-Focused Real Estate Business,” shines the spotlight on technology, from corralling data, to identifying and implementing streamlined solutions, to traversing uncharted waters, addressed by brokers, data insiders and tech visionaries. Look for tips and trends in:
- How Blockchain May Change the Future of Real Estate
- The State of Real Estate Data: Have We Moved the Ball Forward?
- Technology That Means Business: How to Sort Through the Clutter
Along with these panels, attendees can gain insights from leaders with:
- Century 21 Real Estate
- Coldwell Banker NRT
- Compass
- Douglas Elliman
- HomeSmart International
- Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
- HSF Affiliates
- Real Living Real Estate
- Realogy
- Realty ONE Group
- RE/MAX
- and more
The 2019 CEO Exchange is being held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City September 18-19. For agenda details and speakers, please visit RISMedia.com/RISMedia-CEO-Exchange.
