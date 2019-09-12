Industry Innovator and Visionary, Steve Ozonian, Joins Board of Directors at Inside Real Estate

Inside Real Estate has announced the appointment of Steve Ozonian to its Board of Directors. Known as a visionary leader in the real-estate tech space, Ozonian brings over three decades of experience serving in executive roles at Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Prudential Real Estate & Relocation, and REALTOR.com.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Steve to our board,” said Ned Stringham, CEO of Inside Real Estate. “Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and relationships having successfully led companies through many facets of the real estate industry. His experience and perspective will be invaluable as Inside Real Estate expands its reach, partnering with the most prominent brokerage and franchise brands in real estate today.”

Named a Top Innovator and influential leader by The National Association of REALTORS® and other prominent media outlets, Ozonian has a long history of driving innovation at the intersection of real estate and tech. After serving as a senior executive at Coldwell Banker Real Estate and Chairman and CEO of Prudential Real Estate & Relocation, Ozonian went on to serve as the CEO of realtor.com®. After his tenure at realtor.com, Ozonian also served as the CEO of RealEstate.com and is currently the lead independent director of Lending Tree and CEO of Williston Financial.

“I believe Inside Real Estate is uniquely positioned to dominate the real estate software space,” said Steve Ozonian. “They’ve gained substantial traction and scale in a highly fragmented industry thanks to a winning strategy, experienced team and a powerful software platform which drives real results for the agents, teams and brokers they serve. I’m honored to join their board and participate in their continued growth.”

Ozonian’s appointment comes on the heels of substantial revenue growth for Inside Real Estate which has brought on hundreds of top brokerages to its flagship platform, kvCORE, so far this year and has doubled down on its long-term strategy with a new primary financial backer, Lovell Minnick Partners.

Inside Real Estate is one of the fastest growing independently-owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 200,000 agents, teams and top brokerages. Learn more at insiderealestate.com.