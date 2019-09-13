Pests Causing Property Damage? 4 Warning Signs to Look For

If you’ve noticed unusual signs of damage around your property, pests may be to blame. Rodents, insects and other types of pests can wreak havoc on properties and cause unforeseen damage that ends up resulting in costly repairs.

Here are four signs that are indicative of pests causing damage in your home:

Unstable Floors

The sudden feeling that the floors in your home are unstable could be a sign of a pest problem. This may be especially true if you have hardwood floors that are damaged because of termites. You might notice the boards curling on your floor as damage persists. Flaking and crumbling may also become noticeable as your floors continue to deteriorate from the damage. Crushed-looking wood at structurally significant points can be another obvious sign of a pest problem.

Tap Test Failure

Damage that’s impossible to see can sometimes be detected by performing a tap test on wood surfaces around your home. Wood that’s solid all the way through should produce a thudding sound when tapped, and any hollow sounds could mean that termites or other pests are wearing away at the wood. Hollow sounds also mean that significant portions of your wood have already been lost, and calling a termite treatment specialist and contractor to repair the damage can resolve the problem and protect your home’s structure.

Electrical Problems

If lights, appliances or other equipment around your home that’s powered by electricity start to fail, you might have a pest problem on your hands. Lights that dim or completely go out along with appliances that don’t have as much power or fail to turn on when plugged in could mean that pests are damaging the wires. Rodents are known to chew through wires, which can also create a fire hazard in your home.

Mud Tunnels

Tubes that appear to be made of mud may be visible in your yard and even on the side of your home. These tunnels are often constructed by organ pipe mud dauber wasps to store their larvae. Termites are also known to build tunnels that look like mud but are made from a combination of soil and wood along with a substance consisting of their saliva and feces. You might find these lining walls and floors, acting as a sure sign of infestation if you find them in your home.

Learning about the signs of pest damage will make it easier for you to act quickly to resolve the problem. Pest damage isn’t always obvious, and taking the time to perform a thorough inspection will allow you to stay on top of any situation that may arise.

Meghan Belnap is a freelance writer who enjoys spending time with her family. She finds happiness in researching new topics that help expand her horizons. Looking for a termite treatment specialist? Belnap recommends Allstate Pest Control.