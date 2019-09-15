3 Agents, 3 Teams From Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Included on ‘Who’s Brokering LA-Residential’ List

Three individual agents and three real estate teams from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties have been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as among the most dynamic residential real estate agents in Los Angeles County.

The third annual “Who’s Brokering LA-Residential” rankings are based on the region where the agents and teams have demonstrated the most success for the first six months of 2019. Last year, three individual agents and one team from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties made it to the list. This year, it was three agents and three teams.

“In our real estate community, there are only so many individuals that have a large impact on the residential real estate scene. Our agents and teams who made it to the ‘Who’s Brokering LA-Residential’ list are clearly among them,” says Kathy King, vice president and regional manager, Los Angeles. “They are a dynamic group who can be counted on to deliver in any economy.”

“These agents demonstrate, year after year, their peerless ability to deliver concierge-level service that wows their clients. We are proud to salute them for representing our company on this prestigious list,” says John Closson, vice president and regional manager, Los Angeles.

“I am so pleased to applaud another great performance by our top-producing agents and teams in Los Angeles County,” adds Mary Lee Blaylock, president and CEO. “Their passion for helping clients achieve the goal of homeownership shines through in each transaction.”

The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents and teams on the list, and their offices, are the following:

Marc and Sara Shevin – Calabasas

– Calabasas David Offer – Brentwood

– Brentwood Andrew Manning – Sherman Oaks-Metro Art

– Sherman Oaks-Metro Art Larry Young – Beverly Hills

– Beverly Hills Spitz Cameron Group – Encino

– Encino Matt Epstein (Powerhouse Partners) – Studio City

Each agent and team was featured in the special “Who’s Brokering LA-Residential” supplement in the August 26 issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

For more information, please visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.