Union Street Media Selected for LeadingRE Solutions Group Program

By RISMedia Staff

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, a global network of 565 top independent firms, has expanded its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources with the addition of Union Street Media.

Union Street Media is a real estate digital marketing company, providing high-performing websites and custom omnichannel digital marketing solutions designed to drive more business. Their digital strategies are tailored to each client’s business goals and cover everything from search engine marketing, custom content creation, innovative voice solutions and technical optimization to advertising campaign management on Google, Facebook, YouTube, and more.

“We are thrilled to officially align with LeadingRE,” says Ted Adler, founder and president of Union Street Media. “At Union Street Media, we believe in independence and in the power of real and genuine relationships. We take care of our clients, just as they take care of theirs. Even better, we’re celebrating 20 years this fall and plan to be around for at least 20 more. We can’t think of a better fit with our mission and the impact we’ve had on our clients’ bottom line than partnering with LeadingRE.”

Robin LaSure, LeadingRE vice president, Corporate Marketing, adds, “Union Street Media has already had great success working with many of our members, and we are excited to introduce them to more of our companies looking for strategic ways to generate more business through creative, effective online marketing.”

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.

