5 Ways to Create a Budget

Here are five ways to create a budget:
1. Look at a full year, not just one month, because financial obligations – and windfalls – can vary
from month to month.
2. Get a clear picture of your annual income. Be sure to include all sources, such as bonuses,
commissions and tax refunds.
3. Determine wants vs. needs.
Make a list of your non-negotiable expenses, such as:
– Rent/mortgage
– Groceries
– Utilities
– Childcare
4. Pay yourself first. Set aside money each month for your savings and to pay down debt.
5. Finally, treat yourself to something fun. You deserve it!