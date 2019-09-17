5 Ways to Create a Budget

Share This Post Now!

Here are five ways to create a budget:

1. Look at a full year, not just one month, because financial obligations – and windfalls – can vary

from month to month.

2. Get a clear picture of your annual income. Be sure to include all sources, such as bonuses,

commissions and tax refunds.

3. Determine wants vs. needs.

Make a list of your non-negotiable expenses, such as:

– Rent/mortgage

– Groceries

– Utilities

– Childcare

4. Pay yourself first. Set aside money each month for your savings and to pay down debt.

5. Finally, treat yourself to something fun. You deserve it!