CoreLogic: Single-Family Rents Rise 2.9 Percent

According to CoreLogic’s July 2019 Single-Family Rent Index (SFRI), rents rose 2.9 percent year-over-year. The highest increase was in Phoenix, at 7.2 percent, followed by Tucson and Las Vegas, both at 5.7 percent.

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. – 7.2 percent Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. – 5.7 percent Tucson, Ariz. – 5.7 percent Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia, Mich. – 3.5 percent Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, Calif. – 3.5 percent Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. – 3.5 percent Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. – 3.5 percent Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. – 3.5 percent Boston, Mass. – 3.3 percent Austin-Round Rock, Texas – 3.2 percent

“Rent increases on entry-level properties continued to outpace the rest of the rental market,” says Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic. “This trend should continue in the near term with strong demand from younger millennials who indicate they prefer to rent rather than own a home.”

