Quick Tricks to Organize Your Bathroom

If your bathroom is less-than spa-like, a little reorganization may do the trick.

These ideas will restore order in the bathroom and create a whole new look and feel.

Short on counter space?

Attach wire crates to the wall and use them to store items that clutter up the sink area.

Adhere flat-backed suction cups to the inside of your medicine cabinet door.

Fill them with cotton swabs, tweezer, hair clips and other small items.

Stack towel bars on the back of the bathroom door to organize towels in one spot.

Add a shelf above your medicine cabinet to store paper goods, soap and cleaning supplies.

Remember, having a great bathroom isn’t about more space…

It’s about using the space you have wisely.