Coffee Maker Maintenance 101

If you brew your own coffee at home or the office, it’s important to keep the coffee maker clean.

Otherwise, the machine can accrue germs, mineral buildup and other gunk over time.

For a drip coffee maker, wash the brew basket, coffee pot and other removable parts by hand or in the dishwasher after every use.

For a single-serve coffee machine, wash the mug tray and pod holder at least once a week.

Consider brewing with filtered water over tap water, which could quickly cause mineral buildup.

To do an occasional deep cleaning, buy descaling products or research household remedies using vinegar.

For more maintenance information, check your owner’s manual.