Newlyweds and Insurance Needs

Are you a newlywed? Are you getting married soon?

If so, it’s likely time to reassess your insurance needs as a couple.

Make sure your current renters or homeowners insurance is enough to cover your newly combined possessions.

Consider adding an insurance rider to protect that expensive engagement ring.

If you both get health insurance from work, it’s likely cheaper to jump on one of the plans together. Compare coverages to determine your best option.

Update your life insurance policies so that you’re listed as each other’s beneficiaries.

Finally, store your insurance and other important documents in a secure spot you can both access in case the unexpected happens.