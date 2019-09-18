Tips for Hosting a Housewarming Party

After settling into a new place, show it off with a housewarming party!

Here are some tips for throwing a successful shindig…

Set a realistic budget and stick to it. Your wallet may still be recovering from your big move.

Avoid last-minute chaos by planning the food and beverage options well in advance.

Set the mood with a music playlist, and keep guests entertained with some activities or games.

As the host, introduce everyone. Consider using name tags to help guests get better acquainted.

When the party’s over, thank everyone for coming. Send “thank you” notes to gift-giving guests.