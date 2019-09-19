It’s All About Apartment Amenities

Urban living comes with all sorts of advantages, such as living in a great neighborhood that offers amazing restaurants, cultural diversity and an exciting nightlife.

Still, even those looking to live in the most exciting of communities are going to spend a decent amount of time in their home, and that means you should consider the amenities and services that different apartments and buildings offer, including these:

Places to get in shape. If physical fitness is a priority, look for a building that has a gym or even a pool. The convenience of having workout equipment a few floors away will make scheduling gym time easy. And while an apartment in a building with a gym is bound to cost more than one without one, the money you save from a gym membership will offset the cost a bit.

Getting social. Some apartment communities offer a common room where residents gather to watch TV, read or play games. There may also be groups, such as knitting and reading clubs, that get together, sports teams, or people who arrange visits to nearby attractions. Other activities may include holiday parties and summer barbecues.

Cleaning your clothes. Not all amenities are about fun and games. Consider your laundry needs before buying an apartment. Is there a washer and dryer in the unit itself, or is there a laundry room? If there is a laundry room, how large is it? Some buildings don’t offer laundry services at all, which means you’ll be washing your clothes in a laundromat.

Park it here. If you drive a car, your own parking spot, or at least a sizable parking lot or garage with plenty of spaces, will be most desired. Without such a location, you might spend a lot of time looking for a parking spot, or you may end up parked far from your building, making it difficult to bring groceries and other items inside.

Storage space. This is valuable real estate in cities. Many buildings offer storage space for residents, but it may not be much. Other buildings give residents the option of renting a storage space.

Buildings that offer amenities and services are certain to cost more than those that don’t, but the convenience may very well be worth it.