Making Some Noise: Making the Best of Apartment Living

People move to urban areas because they want to live in an exciting, vibrant place where there’s lots to do and people to meet, not because they want peace and quiet.

Still, it’s only reasonable to want some quiet time in your home now and then, and that’s not always easy when living in an apartment. Here are a few things to keep in mind when buying a home in a city apartment building.

Know the rules. Most buildings have rules regarding noise. For example, televisions and radios may need to be kept to a certain volume after a certain time. There also can be restrictions on running laundry machines and dishwashers, and exercising (if an exercise machine makes noise or if the exercise involves jumping and there are tenants on floors below yours). Find these out before you move in.

Too much noise. Let’s say you have a neighbor that’s violating the building’s rules. Maybe they play their stereo too loudly or practice the piano well into the night. Politely contact them and try to work something out. Hopefully, you can get to an understanding, but if not, you may need to talk to your building’s board. Keep in mind, this can lead to an unpleasant situation with your neighbor.

Neighborhood laws. Your building’s management can’t control things like dogs barking if the dogs don’t live in your building, or people playing loud music in the streets outside your home.

Again, if you know where the noise is coming from, you can try to deal with the situation yourself. If not, the police may need to be contacted. In this instance, you may want to talk to other residents in your building to see if they share your concern. You can also bring this up at a board meeting for your building. A group of people lodging a complaint might carry more weight than one person.

Set an example. If you want the respect of your fellow tenants, be a good neighbor and follow all the rules and laws regarding noise. And be understanding—if someone has a good track record and hosts one loud party, let them have their fun.

It’s when things happen repeatedly that they become a real issue.