Show Off Your Apartment Online

Taking terrific photos of your for-sale apartment is an important part of the selling process. That’s because many people will look at those photos online before they even visit your home, and images that don’t show off your apartment in the best light could lead potential buyers to skip out on a visit.

Here are some tips on how to make your home look picture perfect online with the help of your agent:

Take many photos. There’s no reason not to snap away and take lots of pictures of all the rooms and areas of your home. Have your real estate agent’s photographer take shots of all different angles, then choose the best options.

Content Square 1.

Choose the best ones: The most effective photos will be those that make your home look its best, but that doesn’t mean choosing angles that make rooms look bigger than they are. Doing that will just lead to disappointment when visitors see it in person. Select angles that make your living room look warm and inviting, your kitchen a great place to cook and your bedrooms the perfect place for a good night’s sleep.

Check the details. Everything you photograph should be perfectly staged. In the bedroom, make sure the bed is made and that all clothes are put away. Also, arrange your closets and take pictures of them if you have big, walk-in closets. If you have a fireplace, take some shots showcasing a roaring fire and take some of your dining space with an elegantly set table.

Show off your views: If your apartment offers a terrific view of a city skyline, park or body of water, be sure to feature photos that include them. That doesn’t mean taking photos of your window. Instead, feature rooms that include these scenic views.

Content Square 2.

Work with your agent: Your real estate professional will be able to help you take effective photos of your home, while also offering guidance on where to share them. Showcase the photos on real estate sites, of course, but also social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. And update the photos regularly so that whatever is posted online matches whatever season we’re in.