Urban Adventures: Endless Opportunities to Choose From

Sometimes moving to a city takes some adjustment, especially for those who come from rural areas. There are often things people miss, and one of those is the open land and sense of adventure.

However, just because you live in a city doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities for adventure. Most urban areas are close enough to lakes or rivers for watersports and there are always indoor places offering fun activities.

Here are some ways to escape city life and find some adventure:

Rock Climbing

There are rock wall gyms in practically every city and many of them hold competitions and offer lessons for beginners. You might not be outside, but you’ll definitely get the feeling of scaling up a mountain with these state-of-the-art offerings.

Kayaking and Paddle Boarding

It shouldn’t take you long to get to an area with water, and new companies are popping up all the time that offer things like kayaking, paddle boards and canoes. There’s nothing quite like rowing in the water and viewing the great big cityscapes that surround you.

Indoor Sky Diving

One of the most popular new businesses over the last few years has been these self-contained indoor sky diving businesses that lets you experience the thrills of skydiving without the worry of jumping from a plane. Experience the joy of flight and possibly build up some courage to do the real thing one day.

Ride Around

Most cities now have some sort of bike-sharing program where people can rent a bike and drop it off at another location for a small fee. This is a great way to explore your new city and still get some exercise. Most city parks also allow bike riding, so you can also use the bike there and get some fresh air.

Scavenger Hunts

Popular in many cities these days, people sign up in teams and race around the city looking for select items or places from a list. They take a photo and then move on to the next clue and the next location. This is a fun way to get to know different parts of your city, and maybe make some new friends and learn some interesting facts.