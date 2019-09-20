Communication and Clarity

One of the things that makes our industry really interesting is that it’s always in a state of change. While that’s not a bad thing, it can be intimidating for many agents. The bottom line is that everything changes—that’s life. There will always be ebbs and flow, and the best agents learn to stay sharp, be clear on their vision then master the art of communication.

Everything we do as real estate professionals comes down to communication. Why? Because we’re in the business of people, and the better we are at communicating effectively with them—whether we’re on a listing appointment, negotiating a deal, prospecting a lead, handling an objection, putting out a fire, answering questions, or just sharing how market change affects the folks in your area—the higher our value is to our clients and customers.

Think Jim Rohn’s wise reminder, “We don’t get paid for the hour; we get paid for the value we bring to the hour.”

So, how do we bring more value? By connecting at the very highest level with people—clients, customers and prospects. How do we do that? By using metaphors, analogies and stories. I’ll give you an example of what I mean…

On a recent coaching call, I got a question from an agent who kept running up against the common FSBO objection, “We can pay a flat rate to be on the MLS.” I shared with the group the Hammer analogy to help them communicate their value to the potential sellers. In that analogy, I talk about how the hammer is just one tool someone would use to build an extension on a house, just as the MLS is just one tool used in getting a home sold. It’s powerful—if you get the chance, you can watch the whole analogy on YouTube here.

Using stories and analogies is the best way to create an emotional connection with the people you are nose-to-nose, belly-to-belly or voice-to-voice with. Because they are relatable and keep you in the present (rather than trying to remember a canned script), they help paint a picture for people and draw them into the message you are trying to share.

There’s no better time to master your communication skills. It will set you apart in your marketplace, help establish you as a trusted, knowledgeable resource people can count on and help you develop the kind of relationships that create customers for life.

We’re here for you to help you become an extraordinary communicator and realize your goals. Call us if you need help.

Darryl Davis, bestselling author of “How to Become a Power Agent in Real Estate” and owner of Darryl Davis Seminars, has trained and coached over 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe for more than 27 years. He is the founder of the Next Level® real estate training system, The Power Program®, which has helped agents double their production over their previous year. For more information, and the new agent tools that can help take you to your Next Level®, please contact darryl@darrylspeaks.com or visit www.ThePowerProgram.com/NewAgentSuccess