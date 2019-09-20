How to Become a Top-Producing Agent in Your Office

So, you want to be a top-producing agent? The most successful agents surely didn’t land there by chance. Instead, it takes drive, dedication and planning. Below are several areas to focus on in order to become the master in your office.

Tip-Top Transaction Knowledge

To rise to top producer status, it’s important to understand the ins and outs of every aspect of real estate transactions. Educational courses and additional designations can help with this, such as the GRI or CRS designation.

Superior Online Presence

This means professional, original, heartfelt and consistent. Don’t just bombard your Facebook page with listings. Instead, pepper in articles you think your sphere will enjoy, updates about areas of interest in your life, and don’t forget to engage with anyone interacting with your posts and pages.

Market Mastery

As a top producer, you’ll need to be on top of the shifts in your marketplace, from the average price in various neighborhoods to the cost of local HOA fees, and more.

Smart Systems

Without the proper systems in place, it’s nearly impossible to rise to the top. Luckily, technology has made this much easier for single agents, and their teams. From automated lead gen to an easy-to-access contact pool, CRM systems, social media management, and more, there are a myriad of tools and platforms you can choose from.

Social Skills

No, not just online. As an agent, your sales skills depend on your ease in social situations, how you connect with your clients and navigate conversation. This takes time and practice, but fully dedicating to improving your social interactions will surely help your sales.