Happy Buyers, Happy Brokerage: Using Home Loans to Build Client Relationships

Access Seamless, Superior Lending Support With Quicken Loans

Anthony Lamacchia has been in real estate since 2004. In that time, he has built out successful real estate and property management companies, as well as the popular real estate training platform “Crush It in Real Estate,” which publishes high-quality real estate training videos with nearly 20,000 followers across social media.



As broker/owner of Lamacchia Realty, Lamacchia enjoys working in the real estate industry because of the impact his company has on his clients’ lives.

“It’s nice to be involved in something as important in people’s lives as buying and selling properties,” says the Massachusetts native. “No matter the economy, there will always be people buying and selling, so it’s nice to be helpful.”

While Lamacchia spends more time running his company than working directly with buyers and sellers these days, his focus remains on his clients, often through agent training and support. “I train and assist my agents to do a great job, always,” explains Lamacchia.

One of the ways he assists his agents is by offering home loans through his partnership with Quicken Loans, a lender that has been serving clients for more than three decades with affordable mortgage opportunities and award-winning client service.

“We started working with Quicken Loans on the relocation side because they get a lot of online leads and can pass them along to us,” notes Lamacchia. “Then we started working with them on the mortgage funds for those leads, and our buyers have been happy.”

Happy buyers equal happy agents, and a happy brokerage overall.

“If the buyers aren’t happy with their interactions, the agents find out in seconds, and I find out next,” says Lamacchia. “The agents have happy buyers, so we’re happy, too.”

While Lamacchia began working with Quicken Loans only three short months ago, he’s been impressed with the results from the get-go.

“We’re seeing a positive impact through more sales, many of which Quicken Loans provided us through their buyer leads; but they’re also getting the deals closed on the lending side,” says Lamacchia, who points to the ease of working with Quicken Loans as a key benefit.

“Everyone has a specific point of contact, so it’s streamlined and simple, and their representatives do a good job. We’ve received very positive feedback all around,” he says.

Currently, Lamacchia manages a team of just over 200 agents, with a plan to reach 300 by the end of the year. With his team’s savvy social media skills and Quicken Loans on their side to keep both buyers and agents happy, chances are they’ll hit that growth goal in no time.

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.