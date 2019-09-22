How to Attract Generation Z Agents to Your Brokerage

Members of Generation Z (the generation following millennials) represent the largest future group of real estate agents. As a broker, actively recruiting Generation Z agents can help expand the firm’s target audience while also replacing some of the older agents after they retire many years later.

Why Gen Z Agents?

Whether or not you are looking for new agents to add to your team, it is important to know what Gen Z agents can bring to the table as positions open up in the future.

Gen Z agents are enthusiastic. One of the most important reasons for hiring Gen Z agents is that they are typically energetic and enthusiastic workers who are more willing to listen and learn from their employing broker. This energy and enthusiasm can make up for any lack of experience that a Gen Z agent may have.



Gen Z agents are tech-savvy. This may go without saying, but another benefit of adding Gen Z agents to your brokerage is that they are incredibly tech-savvy . Although real estate requires more person-to-person relationship building than many other careers, Gen Z agents will likely know the best ways to reach out to client prospects online, as well as how to stay in contact with them on a consistent basis, potentially saving time and money.



Gen Z agents understand millennials. Millennials now constitute the largest group of homebuyers, tenants and workforce participants, making them an essential market segment for real estate professionals. Because Generation Z and millennial members are closer in age and have similar communication styles, it can be easier for Generation Z agents to reach out and connect with millennial prospects for sales and leasing deals.

Tips for Hiring Gen Z Agents

For most people, a well-paying job is at the top of what they want in a career. While compensation is still important to Gen Z-ers, there are other factors that you, as a broker, can leverage if you don’t have the funds to provide a high salary and benefits at the start.

Gen Z agents value continuing education. Gen Z-ers understand the importance of continuing education to help them achieve their career goals and improve their work performance in general. As a broker, you can sponsor their continuing education as a perk for joining the brokerage. Demonstrating that you value their professional development will go a long way with this young yet motivated group of people.

Gen Z agents value freedom and flexibility. While millennials tend to value fun office environments and people-centric company cultures, Gen Z-ers value having the freedom and flexibility to decide where and when they work. Providing them this freedom can be a huge plus when they are deciding which brokerage to work for.