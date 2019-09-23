How to Make Moving Easier for Young Children

Whether you’re moving cross country or simply moving across town, moving can be a nerve-wracking experience for the whole family. If you are anticipating a move, there are thankfully ways to make the experience a bit smoother for kids. Implement these simple techniques to ensure that moving is as easy as possible on the smallest members of your household.

Give Them Ownership in the Decision

You may not have the opportunity to let children choose whether or not they would like to move, but you can allow them autonomy and ownership in the decision-making process in other ways. Giving children a sense of ownership throughout the moving process will make them much more amenable to the changes to come. Whenever possible, let kids come to open houses. Discuss family-friendly features on your must-have list and assign them the job of looking out for those features. If the new place has already been chosen, give your children the opportunity to map out the layout of their new room (with your help, of course).

Consider it an Adventure

Kids are perceptive. If they sense you are stressed and consider moving a huge burden, it will be unlikely that they will get excited about the process. Treat moving like an adventure! This invites an excitement and cheerfulness from everyone involved.

Keep it Healthy

In the chaos of moving, it’s too easy to let eating and sleep schedules get off-track. Particularly for families with young children, this can be a mistake. Pack healthy snacks for on the go an ensure everyone (even adults) have had adequate sleep. This leads to fewer tantrums and more patience for everyone involved.

Pack an Essentials Box

Adults who have moved before know the importance of having a box of essential items alongside them for the trip. While your box may consist of important paperwork, phone chargers, toilet paper and the like, a child’s essentials box is a little more personal. Don’t leave your child’s favorite brown bear or blankie to the movers; keep these crucial items in the car to guarantee they are ready to be unpacked on night one.

Moving is always a bit of a chore, and there may be a few bumps along the way. Regardless, a little forethought can go a long way to make the moving process easier for your kids.