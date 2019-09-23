Small Home Hosting Tips for the Perfect Celebration

Whether you are in your first starter home, or you have recently downsized, having a small home can have its share of ups-and-downs. Having a small home can feel like a big disadvantage if you would like to host guests. Never-the-less, if you’re hoping to host a dinner party or another get together in your small home, a little extra planning can make it a cinch.

Knock Out the Logistics

Small spaces can create limitations outside of what meets the eye. Limited parking, excess trash, limited seating, and other issues are easily remedied in advance. Check with neighbors to ensure parking for everyone, or find nearby public parking for guests to walk from. If your small space has proportionally small trash cans, make sure to get a larger one for the evening. Seating doesn’t have to be fancy, but it needs to be available. Move furniture. Modular seating, borrowed folding chairs, and even throw pillows can be more practical than cramped traditional seating areas.

Be Realistic

Hosting a party in a small home is certainly doable, if you set aside unrealistic expectations. Due to sheer proximity, dinner guests may see their dishes stacked in the sink at dessert time. A giant party with 40 guests may not comfortably (or safely) fit. Keep things casual for larger parties and intimate if you would like a sit-down affair.

Content Square 1.

Consider Joint Hosting Duties

A great host knows when their space’s limitations. If you secretly fear that your home won’t be the best setting for the event you’ve been hoping for, join forces with a friend or a local restaurant to complete the evening. Have guests meet at your house for a cocktail hour and then make their way to a close friend’s home for dinner. Or host a meal at a local restaurant of choice and come back to your place for a casual dessert and movie.

A small home doesn’t have to be the obstacle that prevents you from gathering with friends and loved ones. The next time you have an event worth celebrating, just remember that a little creativity can go a long way.

