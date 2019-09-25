Easy Fall Home Improvement Projects

Fall is a wonderful time to tackle home maintenance projects, especially those that should be addressed before the onset of winter. Consider the following:

Trim trees. Trim the trees around your home to minimize the buildup of leaves and debris that will inevitably end up in your gutters, and minimize potential damage should a fall storm knock limbs down.

Clear gutters. Clearing your gutters now will make way for inevitable leaf and debris buildup, and ensure your gutters are open for any extreme fall weather that may come your way. Check the gutters every few weeks from the end of summer until winter hits to make sure you’re keeping up with leaf buildup.

Content Square 1.

Insulate your attached garage. If you have an attached garage, consider adding a layer of insulation, which will keep the space warm all winter long.

Maintain your windows. Taking care of your windows not only improves their lifespan, but can also lower your utility bills. First, give your windows a good washing. Then, look for any cracks or gaps around the windows, caulk anything you find, and give them a seal to make sure they’re as efficient as possible.

Put your garden to bed. Weed your garden thoroughly, trim back any perennials, and apply a fresh layer of mulch to protect roots from the cold.

Content Square 2.

Examine your exterior water sources. Now that your garden has been put to bed, you’ll want to drain your outdoor faucets to prevent your pipes from freezing. Close your shut-off valves and pack away your hoses and sprinklers to save them from frost.

Tend to your lawn. Much like your garden bed, prep your lawn to make sure it stays healthy through the cold season. First, aerate the area, then give it a good mow. Next, take care of any leaves or debris that may be building up, and give the entire space a good fertilizing.