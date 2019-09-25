Howard Hanna Hosting Thousands at Convention in Pittsburgh

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is hosting its biennial convention, HannaCon19, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Thousands of real estate professionals in their green and gold colors will descend on Downtown Pittsburgh next week.

“We are excited to be bringing this many people to Pittsburgh and our city’s economy,” says CEO Helen Hanna Casey. “This is an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh to shine as we present the greatest two-day real estate event in the country. We will have agents in town from all 10 of our states—Ohio, Michigan, New York, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana, as well as our Pittsburgh, Erie, Harrisburg and other locations in Western and Central Pennsylvania. Our theme is ‘Formula for Success,’ get in the driver’s seat and get ready to accelerate your career!”

More than two dozen top inspirational an educational speakers will be featured, including keynote speaker Debra Searle, who spent 3.5 months rowing solo across the Atlantic Ocean. In her keynote address, titled “Choose Your Attitude,” she shares the story of her remarkable journey across the Atlantic Ocean following her former husband’s premature departure from their small wooden boat.

Content Square 1.

“We have a great lineup of speakers scheduled to help keep our agents and managers current with the ever-changing dynamics of today’s real estate market and the latest technology trends and digital innovations. Providing comprehensive and unparalleled service to each client includes being the most knowledgeable. Agents are sure to come away inspired and ready to tackle their careers with new gusto!” adds Casey.

Other HannaCon19 highlights include:

TECHSiCO e-Service Station where in-house technology experts will highlight exclusive Hanna market differentiators, answer questions and conduct sessions on the latest in digital and social marketing techniques to drive agents’ business.

where in-house technology experts will highlight exclusive Hanna market differentiators, answer questions and conduct sessions on the latest in digital and social marketing techniques to drive agents’ business. Nearly 100 breakout sessions and agent panels featuring a wide array of topics, including “Customer First: Moving From Ordinary to Extraordinary,” “Stop Being a Leader. Start Being THE Leader,” “Six Formulas for Working With Real Estate Investors” and “The Art & Science of Listing.”

featuring a wide array of topics, including “Customer First: Moving From Ordinary to Extraordinary,” “Stop Being a Leader. Start Being THE Leader,” “Six Formulas for Working With Real Estate Investors” and “The Art & Science of Listing.” An extensive Vendor Village with more than 70 booths of cutting-edge real estate and technology vendors, and the Agent Media Marketplace Row , where agents can explore Howard Hanna advertising and marketing options in person. The HannaFinancial core services area, with mortgage, title and insurance representatives available to answer questions, will have fun carnival-style games and its infamous money booth, where thousands of dollars will be given away.

with more than 70 booths of cutting-edge real estate and technology vendors, and the , where agents can explore Howard Hanna advertising and marketing options in person. The core services area, with mortgage, title and insurance representatives available to answer questions, will have fun carnival-style games and its infamous money booth, where thousands of dollars will be given away. LIVE radio broadcast of the Marty Griffin Show on KDKA radio, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2.

radio broadcast of the Marty Griffin Show on KDKA radio, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2. To complete the “Formula for Success” theme, two custom-wrapped Howard Hanna Formula One racing cars from Chip Ganassi Racing will be on display. One car will be featured in Vendor Village while the other will be on the stage for the general sessions. Additionally, a brand-new 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus will be given away to one lucky agent.

from Chip Ganassi Racing will be on display. One car will be featured in Vendor Village while the other will be on the stage for the general sessions. Additionally, a brand-new will be given away to one lucky agent. On Wednesday evening, all attendees are invited to attend a party celebrating a great year with giveaways and the popular Pittsburgh band, No Bad JuJu.

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.

