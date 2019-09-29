Join RISMedia and DocuSign this October in this next installment of the RISMedia Webinar Series. See the new ways Rooms for Real Estate allows you to digitize your brokerage’s workflows, permissions and hierarchy to accelerate and simplify real estate transactions. With a robust and open API along with pre-built connectors to commonly used real estate solutions, Rooms helps you create a connected platform that saves time, reduces errors and creates the modern real estate experience agents and clients expect.

Register now!

What: RISMedia’s Webinar Series – Brokers: Modernize Your Transaction Process With DocuSign Rooms for Real Estate

Content Square 1.

Sponsored by



When: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Who: Adriana Trizna and Kelly Lewis, DocuSign

Content Square 2.

For coverage of the webinar, follow @RISMediaUpdates and use #RISWebinar.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw over 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. To view our last webinar, “Recruit Rock Star Talent for Your Rock Star Team,” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall.