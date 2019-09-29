Land Broker Co-op Partners With Century 21Â®

Century 21Â® has joined The Land Broker Co-op as a National Affiliate partner, offsetting the cost of Co-op membership for its affiliated brokers and agents nationwide. All Century 21-affiliated brokers and agents joining the Co-op will enjoy significant discounts, equal ownership and voting rights, collective buying power and shared participation in profits.

The Land Broker Co-op is a movement by and for rural real estate professionals to take control of listings data and advertising costs, and to provide other benefits that result from group buying power.

Dan Hatfield, a Texas broker and Co-op VP of Sponsor Development, says, “With vast real estate experience and nationwide coverage, Century 21 brings added value to all members and owners of the Co-op. The addition of these new listings brings supplementary leads, views and increases online engagement.”

Content Square 1.

Randy Workman, senior director at Century 21, says, “We are proud to be an Affiliate Partner of the Land Broker Co-op and recognize the many benefits they bring to brokers in the rural real estate industry. We strongly believe in their vision of data control and ownership.”

The additional 20,000 listings will be added to LandBrokerMLS.com over the next few weeks, with leads going directly to the brokers/agents.*

Dan Murphy, Co-op president and owner of M4 Ranch Group, says, “We are delighted Century 21 is joining the broker-led movement in their support of the Co-op. The addition of these 20,000 land listings is yet another reason why the future is bright for our broker/agent member-owners.”

Content Square 2.

*This is an approximate number; exact number varies month to month.