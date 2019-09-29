loanDepot Names Influential Industry Veteran David King Chief Marketing Officer

Anthony Hsieh, founder and CEO of loanDepot, has announced that David King has been appointed to the organization’s leadership team as its chief marketing officer. In this role, King will influence and advance the company’s enterprise branding, retail and digital marketing and media and advertising efforts.

King, who formerly served as the chief brand officer at Movement Mortgage and Realty ONE Group, and as president of King Solutions, is widely recognized as a transformative leader, one with unique skill in creating multi-channel brand acceleration through the use of digital technology, translating marketing success into exponential reach, recognition and sales growth and revenue.

“Our brand, and what it means to our employees, our customers and our shareholders, is one of the crown jewels of our organization,” says Hsieh. “I’m incredibly proud of what loanDepot stands for and that when people think of our brand, they think of innovation, service and great products that fuel one of life’s most important moments: homeownership.

“David’s a great addition to our already-strong team,” continues Hsieh. “The talent, innovation and creativity he brings—in addition to his leadership experience in both the mortgage and real estate spaces—will help propel us even further forward, extending our brand to more customers and partners, in even more impactful ways, through our second decade and beyond.”

“I’m thrilled to join the loanDepot team,” King shares. “After 18 months away from the mortgage industry, I felt drawn back and specifically to loanDepot and Anthony Hsieh. I love the forward-thinking, innovative spirit of the entire loanDepot team and think that the company has a great momentum. At almost 10 years old, loanDepot is still quite young, yet their maturity and nationwide reach is impressive. That said, while the company is absolutely revolutionary now in just its first decade, it’s also laying down the groundwork to be in perfect position to keep winning in years to come.

“As a former entrepreneur and lifelong marketer,” King continues, “the opportunity to work with a cool, innovative brand that transcends the industry in the way that loanDepot does was an opportunity that I could not pass up. I look forward to being a part of this powerhouse, industry-leading organization.”

King, a native of the UK, will be based out of loanDepot’s Foothill Ranch Direct Lending campus, while also spending time in the company’s other nationwide footprint sales and operations centers and 200-plus retail locations.

For more information, please visit www.loandepot.com.