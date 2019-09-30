John L. Scott Real Estate Closes Deals Faster and Builds Technology Innovation With Comcast Business

Comcast Business has announced that John L. Scott Real Estate, one of the top 20 residential real estate brands in the nation, relies on Comcast’s high-speed business internet for quick, reliable service that enables faster transaction times for real estate brokers, supporting critical internal technology initiatives for the evolving real estate industry.

Digital transformation has provided the residential real estate industry an opportunity to innovate and excel past competitors. Through Comcast Business, John L. Scott’s brokers are embracing this transformation through fast and reliable internet that powers the company’s products and solutions needed to serve clients. Brokers across more than 110 West Coast offices can now access, download and share documents and resources in a matter of seconds, allowing them to provide superior service to clients and quickly close deals, both of which are critical in today’s highly competitive market.

John L. Scott’s technology department is dedicated to creating modern, customizable and responsive technology for its brokers and ensuring the business is embracing technical innovation. Its Chief Information Officer (CIO) Teresa Duran drives this innovation through the creation of custom solutions and applications that improve businesses operations, like a proprietary CRM tool for agents that allows them to manage their relationships and distribute tailored marketing campaigns.

The switch to Comcast Business internet and an upgrade to a new fiber network allowed Duran to implement a transformative cloud infrastructure for managing all technical aspects of the business. As a result, John L. Scott operates at a high level of technical efficiency and its brokers can further embrace the digital-first priorities of the evolving real estate industry.

Resources brokers need are now easily accessible and shareable in real-time across offices in Washington, Oregon and Northern California, and Duran’s team can better support John L. Scott’s Service Center, Relocation and Accounting departments. Additionally, with a stronger network and infrastructure in place, Duran and team are developing and implementing more custom products and solutions that allow brokers to provide the best possible service to clients.

“In this fast-paced industry where time is of the essence, our brokers need rapid internet speeds to access and share information that will help them efficiently close a deal,” says Duran. “With the help of Comcast Business our company has been able to embrace digital transformation and innovation and use technology to truly set ourselves apart from new and legacy players in the real estate industry.”

“Comcast Business internet and technology services are ideal for companies like John L. Scott that require high-speed data and connectivity to power their business and empower teams across a wide footprint to serve customers quickly and efficiently,” says Troy Walton, director, Comcast Business in Washington state. “As we continue to expand our network and speeds, we are dedicated to providing businesses with the fast, reliable, technology services they need to thrive.”

Comcast Business technology and services are available in nearly 160 communities across Washington state. For more information on the cities and towns served and services available statewide, please visit business.comcast.com/local/washington/.

For further information, please visit www.johnlscott.com.