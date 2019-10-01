Industry Influencers: Making an Impact With Modern Advertising Solutions

Editor’s Note: The Industry Influencers series analyzes the industry’s most effective marketing efforts and shares experts’ actionable insights.



Tai Savet, a REALTOR® and marketing expert with Agents of LA Inc., based in California, is tackling modern challenges head-on through innovative advertising that covers a wide range of segments, including television, video and now podcasts. He is currently being featured on a new reality TV show on VH1, Love & Listings, which premiered this past July and highlights the lives of a few young real estate agents from California and their celebrity clients.

“Adjusting to modern real estate marketing allows us to appeal to our millennial demographic and, overall, provide stronger advertisements which is to everyone’s benefit,” says Savet.

Determining What’s Most Effective

For Savet, the key is finding out what is working best in today’s market. While phone calls and print advertising used to do the trick, that’s not always the case in modern real estate.

“Back in the day, it took emails, phone calls, in-person appointments and walkthroughs. Nowadays, you can have a client that sees a virtual walkthrough, submits financials and applications online, and most of the purchasing process is complete before the client ever steps foot in the house,” says Savet. “This saves us all time. We can account for 50,000 leads per year and sales in upwards of 30 million based on modern marketing strategies.”

And that’s why Savet is focused on leveraging the digital. His YouTube page has over 1,000 subscribers with video views that skyrocket to upwards of 6,000 views. Additionally, his presence on television helps build his brand as an agent for the rich and famous, and his new podcast will help bring the brand’s voice to life even more.

“The internet is used by 100 percent of people between the ages of 20 to 60 years old. Eighty percent of the internet is video-based. It is the best source of marketing outside of REALTOR® referrals,” says Savet. “Print and magazine ads fall beneath at a 30 percent exposure rate. It’s all numbers. If want a farther reach, modern marketing has been outshining traditional methods for decades.”

Forming Valuable Relationships

Agents don’t have to go it all alone, however. Tavet has found that collaborating with experts helps make his content stand out, creating a more unique value proposition for consumers.

“We have several partners collaborating with our REALTORS® to create a one-minute glimpse into what it would be like walking into [a buyer’s] new home,” says Savet.

These partnerships include media experts, script writers and music producers to create a seamless package that is best suited for each respective listing and maximizes marketing potentiality.

“When we receive a new listing, we host our team of media specialists and professional writers to begin the process of showcasing the property,” says Savet. “Once the video is edited and complete, it immediately is sent to our music producers who compose suitable instrumentals to curate a vibe around the listing. Lastly, we add the literature, and there you have a modern real estate advertisement. The process is similar across the board, which results in consistency our clients can rely on.”

Transforming Traditional Marketing

For those interested in branching out their marketing initiates, Savet shares some simple steps for success:

“Be consistent with your branding. Be particular in selecting your team. And if you want support, be willing to support others to grow a strong social network for yourself,” says Savet. “Also, be sure to include all of your social media information on your business cards.”

Watch the video below to get a glance at Tavet’s upcoming podcast show, All Tai’d Up: