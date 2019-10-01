See, Hear, Searchâ€”1.66 Billion Times!

NAR PULSEâ€”That’s the number of times consumers have come into contact with That’s Who We R, the National Ad Campaign from the National Association of REALTORSÂ®, via TV, radio, social media, digital video, and more! As a REALTORÂ®, it’s time to claim your campaign and put yourself in the mix. Find marketing assets and social media strategies at Thatswhower.realtor.



Leverage Your Member Benefits and Save

In one year alone, over 800,000 REALTORSÂ®Â saved $63 million by taking advantage of at least one offering through NAR’s REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program. Save this year on a wide range of member benefits from industry-leading companies including FCA US LLC (including JeepÂ®), FedEx, Adwerx, Liberty Mutual, DocuSign, Dell, and more.

Join NAR in San Francisco, Earn With MVP

Register for a Premier Access Pass to the 2019 REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo, November 8-11 in San Francisco by October 15 and earn a 12-month season pass to stream and download all 2019 conference audio recordings for free, courtesy of NAR’s Member Value Plus (MVP) Program! Act now!