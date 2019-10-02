Allen Tate RealtorsÂ® Launches iBuyer Platform for Carolina Home Sellers

Allen Tate RealtorsÂ® has announced the launch of Offer OptimizerTM to give homeowners multiple instant offers on their home with the push of a button. Offer Optimizer helps Carolina homeowners easily compare iBuyer offers with selling their home on the open market. A professional Allen Tate REALTORÂ® provides local expertise and personalized service for whichever path the homeowner chooses.

Ranked No. 1 in the Carolinas and in the top 10 nationwide, Allen Tate is proving its commitment to exceptional customer service by delivering more options to Carolina homeowners. This now includes purchase offers from Zillow Offers, Opendoor and Offerpad, commonly referred to as iBuyers because these online firms offer to “instantly buy” homes.

With its new iBuyer service, Allen Tate RealtorsÂ® helps home sellers compare multipleÂ offers on their homes. The Offer Optimizer service helps homeowners make the best choice forÂ their individual circumstances. This includes accepting an instant sale offer, selling their home on the open market, or even choosing not to sell.

Allen Tate RealtorsÂ®’ Offer Optimizer addresses three crucial aspects homeowners consider when selling their homes: convenience, speed and predictability. The new technology allows Allen Tate agents to walk homeowners through multiple selling opportunities, including:

Getting offers from national instant offer companies

Listing their home for sale to attract local buyers looking for homes

“If a seller wants a quick cash offer from an iBuyer, they still need the advice of a professional REALTORÂ® to make sure they select the best path to protect their home equity and maximize their selling opportunity,” says Phyllis Brookshire, president, Allen Tate RealtorsÂ®.

Brookshire notes that a recent iBuyer study found that 92 percent of consumers work with and want to work with a REALTORÂ®, and even if they did an iBuyer program, they want a REALTORÂ® to represent them.

Allen Tate partnered with zavvie, whose technology, the Offer Optimizer Suite, powers the iBuyer platforms of leading brokerages in markets across the U.S. Zavvie provides online tools and current, market-specific data so clients of their broker partners can make informed decisions about home selling.

“Allen Tate RealtorsÂ® is delivering what Carolina homeowners are asking for with Offer Optimizer, that brings the expertise of an agent to the table. Accepting an instant offer for some is a great option,” says Lane Hornung, CEO and founder of zavvie, “but understanding the pros and cons of all selling options is what a professional agent brings to the process.

“Allen Tate is a leader in exceptional customer service, and delivering iBuyer offers is another example of their penchant for doing what’s best for their clients. It’s an honor to work with a leader like Allen Tate to give their clients offers with a push of a button,” Hornung adds.

For more information, please visit www.allentate.com or www.zavvie.com.

