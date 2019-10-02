Former Principal Partner and Owner of Prudential Preferred Real Estate Joins Howard Hanna

Tom Ceponis, president of the Howard Hanna Pennsylvania region, has announced that Helen Sosso, a highly respected and experienced real estate professional and former principal partner and owner of Prudential Preferred Real Estate Pittsburgh (now Berkshire Hathaway Preferred Realty) has joined Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Sosso has been a licensed REALTOR® for more than 40 years, beginning her career in 1976 with CENTURY 21 Murphy Realtors®, where within three years, she was the No. 1 agent. She moved into management, and her leadership career took off. She became a regional manager for Merrill Lynch Realty’s Northern region, and grew their sales volume significantly, becoming the No. 1 office in the company. Her wide range of experience includes Prudential Real Estate Affiliates Division, where she was partner and president of Prudential Preferred Realty Pittsburgh, which she grew to be the No. 2 competitor in the Western Pennsylvania market.

When asked why she is joining Howard Hanna after competing with them for so many years, Sosso replied, “What attracted me to affiliate with my biggest competitor? Very simply said: their innovative tools and systems, forward-thinking, and sincere concern for the success of their sales associates. I am proud to be affiliated with a company that is known both locally and nationally for its leadership ability and successful growth strategies. It’s easy to see why Howard Hanna has grown over the years from a single office to the largest independent real estate company in the nation. The Hannas figured out how to grow their company without losing the personal touch.

“No matter what real estate function I have traveled to over the years, the Hanna name is recognized for leadership and accomplishments. It is also important to me that the company is recognized as a community leader. The Hanna family is very philanthropic, and that reflects in the core company values,” adds Sosso.

Sosso is also a licensed REALTOR® in the state and is the broker/owner of Elite Preferred Realty in Sarasota, Fla. She has received numerous awards and recognitions during her career, and her professional involvement with real estate associations and boards in Pittsburgh and Florida is commendable. Her community involvement includes serving on several boards, including the National Association of REALTORS® and Make-A-Wish.

“We are thrilled to welcome Helen Sosso to Howard Hanna,” says Ceponis. “She is truly dedicated to the real estate profession, and she knows how to get results. Her understanding of the importance of serving the needs of sellers, buyers and her community, paired with the programs and the technology we offer to our agents, will be a win-win.”

Sosso will join the team of associates at the Howard Hanna Wexford office.

“Helen’s deep commitment to the real estate industry is well-known, and we are fortunate to have Helen join us,” says Regional Vice President Kelly Riley. “I know she will be a huge asset to the Wexford office, and to Howard Hanna.”



For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.