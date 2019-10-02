Realogy Shortlisted for AIconics Award

Realogy has announced the company was shortlisted for a Corporate Innovation in AI award at the recently held The AIconics Awards Ceremony in San Francisco on September 24. While Realogy did not win, it was the only real estate company that was named a finalist for the award.

Realogy was in good company with winner Functionize, runner-up American Express and other finalists Lenovo, Autodesk and Paychex, according to the firm.

The nomination was in recognition of the work done utilizing Realogy’s data to develop a series of machine learning and AI solutions that help its organization to identify the best agents to recruit and retain. Using its own proprietary datasets, augmented with macro-economic data, Realogy was able to identify hundreds of variables that better allow the company to:

Identify top agent talent to be recruited based on historical patterns and future potential

Determine existing agents that are most likely to drive sales success, and ensure they are provided the resources to support and accelerate their growth

Improve Realogy’s ability to best position agent relationships and long-term commission characteristics that best matches agents’ motivations and Realogy’s offerings

“It is clear from this exciting honor that the significant investments we have made in Advanced Analytics solutions to help accelerate innovation and drive growth will benefit our agents and our company,” says Dave Gordon, Realogy’s CTO. “We have more access to data than any other real estate entity, and we’re using our size and scale to fundamentally reshape how we do business, while disrupting the real estate industry with the benefit of our agents and their customers in mind.”

Neerav Vyas, Realogy’s VP of Analytics, adds, “The work that led to our nomination was only possible because of the collaboration between all aspects of our businesses, and an incredible willingness of the employees and leadership at Realogy being willing to think differently about how we approach the core business of real estate. It’s a recognition that we’re not paying lip service to innovation, but truly embracing it and making it our mission to ensure that our work makes a real impact on our business and positively improves the experiences of our brokers, agents and consumers.”

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.

