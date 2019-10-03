How to Help Your Kids Buy Property in Canada

Parental duties don’t have to stop at the homeownership line.

If your kids are struggling, you can help. Here’s how…

Free up capital.

You may have leverage with your own property.

Free up some capital to help with the down payment.

Provide a gift or a loan.

The terms are up to you.

But some upfront cash can help get them started.

Become a loan guarantor or co-owner.

You can be as involved as you want to be.

Homeownership doesn’t have to be out of reach for your kids. With a little help, they can have their own place to call home.