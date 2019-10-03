Living in a Staged Home

Share This Post Now!

Staging your home helps attract potential buyers.

However, living in staged surroundings can be difficult for some households.

First, talk to your family. Explain the importance of staying tidy and cleaning before showings.

Make the beds each morning, especially in the master bedroom.

Cordon off spaces you don’t absolutely need, such as guest rooms and extra bathrooms.

Avoiding the kitchen is impractical, but always clean dirty dishes. Better yet, use disposable plates and utensils.

In the bathroom, leave prop towels alone. Store toiletries in a caddy you can hide before showings.

A staged dining room is essential, so do your best to preserve its picture-perfect state.