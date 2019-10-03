Should You Downsize?

Downsizing is a personal choice. Here’s how to know if it’s right for you.

Analyze your situation.

Are you still paying the mortgage on your Canadian property? Do you have equity built up? These will influence your decision.

How much do you want to maintain?

A smaller house means less work. Is upkeep a hassle right now?

It will be a lifestyle change.

Consider what you want out of the next 10 years. If you’re social, consider a complex or gated community.

Take a look at your long-term goals before deciding if downsizing is right for you.